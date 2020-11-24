Darshan extends his support to ‘Act 1978’

Ever since it was announced that “Act 1978” would be hitting theatres amidst the pandemic, it has received overwhelming support from the Sandalwood industry, including actors, directors and technicians. After biggies like Puneeth Rajkumar, Shivarajkumar and Sudeep extended their support to the team, “Challenging Star” Darshan has lauded the efforts of director Mansore and his crew.

Impressed by the word-of-mouth, appreciation and the rave reviews by the media, the actor invited the film’s team to his home and had nothing but words of praise for them. He then promised to help promote the film in every way he can.

“Act 1978” has been fetching hearty response from one and all ever since it was released on November 20. Directed by Mansore and starring Yajna Shetty in the lead, the film is a thriller that offers a glimpse into the working of the bureaucracy.

It also stars prominent actors like Shruthi, Achyuth Kumar, B Suresha and Pramod Shetty. Be it the teaser, poster, promo or even the trailer, “Act 1978” has been continually lapping up the attention of the audience.

Now that the film has hit screens, it has proved that all the hype had been worth it.