Danish Sait starrer ‘One Cut Two Cut’ to begin principal photography on Feb 5th

Danish Sait and Puneeth Rajkumar are back with another collaboration and this time with a film titled ‘One Cut Two Cut’. The new film’s team has begun the proceedings with a script pooja ritual and is expected to begin principal photography on the 5th of February. The film is being directed by Vamsidhar Bhogaraju, an actor, writer, and comedian himself, with PRK Productions coming on-board as the producers.

‘One Cut Two Cut’ is a comedy entertainer that features Danish Sait as one of his more popular social media characters, Gopi. The story of the film, according to Danish Sait, was developed during the lockdown when the character of Gopi began to gain traction and in an attempt to bring back some laughs on to the big screen, Danish Sait and director Vamsidhar Bhogaraju concurred on the film’s idea. Similarly, Danish Sait’s two other famous pop-culture characters – Asghar and Nograj – have become influences for feature films in the past.

While the rest of the film’s cast is yet to be revealed, one could certainly expect to learn more details regarding the film’s principal cast and crew in the coming days. For PRK Productions, the new film would hopefully be yet another feather in the cap as they forge on in support of many new and independent voices. More updates concerning the film to follow soon.