Dad is comfortable and not in sedation: SPB’s son

SP Charan took to Instagram on Thursday to share an update about his father SP Balasubrahmanyam’s health. Charan said the singer-actor’s recovery continues to be slow and steady. The filmmaker added that his father is comfortable and not in sedation, though he is still on the ventilator.

“Everything is going smooth. We don’t expect any complications of infections or anything like that. So all seems well. Thanks to your prayers, your wishes. We are grateful for your concern and affection towards dad,” he said in the video posted on Instagram.

SP Charan, who recently informed SP Balasubrahmanyam’s fans that the actor-singer tested COVID negative, also urged fans to not pay heed to some sections of the media that are publishing false reports about SPB’s condition.

Balasubrahmanyam tested positive for coronavirus in the first week of August. He was later shifted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) after his condition worsened on August 13.