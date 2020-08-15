D.K. Shivakumar celebrated 74th Independence Day at the Congress House on Race Course Road

Bengaluru: Today we are celebrating India’s 74th Independence Day. I salute every citizen individually and on behalf of the Congress Party. Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru started this historic moment 74 years ago by flying the Indian flag at the Red Fort in Delhi. They made their way politically, economically, socially and culturally without the intervention of the British. In this case I would say that today’s generation did not witness the independence of the people. But we have grown up knowing about freedom fighters. Their morality, value, patriotism and dedication should be embraced by our countrymen, especially young people. We should adopt the principles of non-violence and sarvodaya practiced by Mahatma Gandhi.

Today is a day to remember the freedom fighters who sacrificed their lives for the nation. We are committed to upholding the ideals of these leaders who are the backbone of the country’s independence. After India gained independence immense Indian soldiers were martyrs at our border. Let us commemorate their sacrifice on this occasion.

The words of the first Prime Minister of India, Pandit Jawahar Lal Nehru’s speech (Tryst with Destiny), which came to the country at midnight on August 14, 1947, are still relevant today. That is, ‘India’s service is the service of millions of people. This is to eliminate poverty, ignorance, disease and inequality. ‘

Even after 74 years, we are still trying to tackle the country. The coronavirus situation in 2020, made it difficult to cope with the economic downturn. We need to promote those who work for the good of society. We all vow today to eliminate such inequality. Our freedom struggle is not over here.