The terrorists, who used to terrorize countries through bombs and destructive activities, are now trying to subdue their enemies through cybercrime. During the questioning of a person who has been arrested relating to fake railway ticket fraud, the police have come across startling revelations.

Rajagopalanagara station police here have taken into their custody Gulam Mustafa (35) from Jharkhand, for ten days from the court. The accused was caught hold of by the Railway Protection Police who were probing a case filed in 2019. He had been nabbed is involved with a number of cases.

The police who found the man’s digital footprint, came to know that he is involved with terrorist activities. He had established contact with some people from Bhatkal in Uttara Kannada district and also Kendrapara district of Odisha and he continues to begin contact with them, sources said.

Gulam, besides involving with cyber terrorism, also has details of over 3,000 bank accounts with him. He had often siphoned off money from other accounts and got money transferred to his account. Details of the account holders who lost money are not available. He has over ten bank accounts. The police feel that Gulam may be getting funds deposited by his customers into his account and shift funds from these accounts. It is likely that he is involved with Hawala transactions, and would have joined hands with anti-social elements through whom he could have transferred funds to various accounts, police sources said. He would have used the funds transfer to anti-social elements, the police say.

Gulam has access to an app named Darknet. He maintained websites of central government, details of bank accounts, and various software with him. He was trying take control of government and private software companies from abroad to spread global terrorism, they said.

Gulama had reserved e-tickets from the railway online in October 2017. He also obtained card quoting him as a mediator of IRCTC. He along with his accomplices hacked the NMS software, and created over 563 identity cards in his name. Through them, he reserved online railway tickets and created fake IDs by providing fake name and addresses. He used to sell such tickets. It is said that he used ANMS software to hire, and indulged in irregularities.

The police are now faced with the task of collecting details of fake ID cards he created in fake names, houses where he lived during his stay here, who helped him during his stay, etc. They are yet to take possession of equipment used for the purpose. For that purpose, his police custody is being sought to be extended, the police said.

Gulam has confessed to have collected all details from Indian government’s website, joined hands with others and gathered all information. Sources say all these developments to prove that he has close connection with terrorist organizations.