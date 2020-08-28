Cultural Bhavanakka Bhoomi Pooja of Madiwalar society

stateSTATESTOP NEWS

Hubballi: MLA Amrita Desai has promised to help all kinds of cooperation in building the cultural home of the society.

The Dharwad Taluk Madiwala Sangha gave a land worship to the Cultural Hall at Dhoobhi Ghat, Hoshiyalapuram.

Kodava pledged to facilitate the government’s access to society. He said that grants have been released for the construction of a cultural club of 10 lakhs by the Dharwad Municipality of Hubli.

At the same time, the head of the Madiwala society’s taluk, Hanumanthappa,

Hubli Taluk President Rangaswamy Bellary, District President Ananda Patil, Parusuram Savanur, Babu Madiwila, Guru S Madivala, Vasudeva B. Madivalavara, Kallappa Madivalavara, Aara B Kandankara Dharwad District Madiwala Sangam Officers and Committee

