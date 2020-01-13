Critics’ Choice Awards: The Complete Winners List

The 25th annual Critics’ Choice Awards gala, hosted by Taye Diggs, was broadcast live on The CW on Sunday night.

It was a good night for both Netflix and HBO, with the studios taking home trophies for movies and shows like “The Irishman,” “Marriage Story,” “When They See Us,” “Watchmen” and “Succession.”

“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” won the ceremony’s biggest movie prize, best picture, as well as three more awards: best supporting actor for Brad Pitt, best original screenplay for Quentin Tarantino and best production design for Barbara Ling and Nancy Haigh.

On the TV side, “Fleabag” continued its awards dominance, winning best comedy series, best actress in a comedy series for Phoebe Waller-Bridge and best supporting actor in a comedy series for Andrew Scott. It’s the latest successful awards outing for “Fleabag,” which won best series — musical or comedy at the Golden Globes last weekend, and just about swept the Emmys back in September.

In addition to best drama series, “Succession” also won best actor in a drama series for Jeremy Strong. “Succession” also won best drama series at the Golden Globes last weekend.

Other big awards include a tie in the best director category between Sam Mendes (“1917”) and Bong Joon Ho (“Parasite”), best actor and actress for Joaquin Phoenix (“Joker”) and Renee Zellweger (“Judy”) and lead actor awards in TV for Regina King (“Watchmen”), Bill Hader (“Barry”), Jharrel Jerome (“When They See Us”) and Michelle Williams (“Fosse/Verdon”).