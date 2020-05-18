SPORTSTOP NEWS

Cristiano Ronaldo set to resume training

IBC News Bureau May 18, 2020
0 65 Less than a minute

Leeds

Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo is set to return to training on Tuesday after completing his two-week quarantine period.
After spending almost two months in his homeland Madeira, Ronaldo returned to Italy on May 5 and was obliged to spend 14 days in quarantine, Goal.com reported.
As the 14-day period is set to complete on Monday, the 35-year-old will join his teammates who have already returned to training.
The club on May 5 announced that some of the players have started training on an individual basis.
“After a day of tests and exams carried out yesterday at J Medical, some of the Juventus players started training at the Continassa Juventus Training Center, where they officially began their recovery to regain competitive form,” the club had said in a statement.
Italy’s Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte has given Serie A clubs permission to start team training from Monday. The announcement was made by Conte during a press conference and this comes as a big boost for the restart plans of Italy’s football competition.
However, the Prime Minister made it clear that the league could only start if safety guarantees are met.
Also, Serie A clubs have selected June 13 as the date for restarting the suspended season.

Tags
Show More

IBC News Bureau

Related Articles

May 18, 2020
76

BFI introduces ‘special COVID-19 insurance cover’ for national campers

May 18, 2020
61

Was in the peak of my career when I got diagnosed with cancer: Yuvraj Singh

May 18, 2020
55

Virat Kohli ready to act in his biopic, want Anushka alongside

May 18, 2020
52

After Jyothika and Keerthy, Anushka to have direct OTT release

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker