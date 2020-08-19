Cricket Team St Lucia Zouks unveils official new jersey and website

New Delhi

Cricket team St Lucia Zouks – owned by KPH Dream Cricket Pvt Ltd, the consortium that owns Kings XI Punjab – today virtually unveiled its new official jersey and website – www.zouksonfire.com.

These new announcements precede the eighth edition of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL), the annual Cricket Twenty20 league, which will see six teams compete for the title from August 18 to September 10, 2020, in two venues in Trinidad behind closed doors in the wake of the COVID-19 situation.

The virtual announcements that went live from Trinidad across the world were done in the presence of the team’s coach Andy Flower, team captain Daren Sammy, player Mohammad Nabi.

The newly launched team jersey reflects the elements of the national assets and identity of St Lucia. The yellow represents the power of the sun – the sunshine that permeates St Lucia and powers the vitals of the economy.

The blue elements represent the sea which surrounds St Lucia. The logo is a colourful mixture of blues and yellows with a flame symbol that is derived from the national flag representing a desire to win.

“There is always a sense of pride putting on the Zouks jersey, but it motivates you more when you understand what the colors on the jersey represent,” said Daren Sammy the team captain.

“I am tremendously excited for my first taste of the CPL! I absolutely loved touring the Caribbean as a player and an international coach and now I am getting to experience not only a fantastic tournament but also the culture of the people from within a West Indian dressing room. Cannot wait to get started,” said Andy Flower, the team coach.

“We are thrilled to announce the INDIBET and St Lucia Zouks partnership. As Cricket makes a huge comeback with the CPL, we are also launching our new INDIBET brand. It is a very exciting time and we are ecstatic about our new association with the St Lucia Zouks team. We are looking forward to working with the Zouks and share our new platform with audiences around the world who love cricket just as much as we do,” said a spokesperson from the title sponsor – INDIBET.

The St Lucia franchise that was founded in 2013 still resonates with cricket fans around the world. Andy Flower is the coach and Daren Sammy is the Captain of the team for the current season of CPL. The team is sponsored by INDIBET (Title sponsor) along with Orbit Exchange and cricketnmore.com as associate sponsors.

Team players include Mohammad Nabi, Andre Fletcher, Kesrick Williams, Rahkeem Cornwall, Chemar Holder, Javelle Glen, Mark Deyal, Leniko Boucher, Kavem Hodge, Obed McCoy, Kimani Melius, Saad Bin Zafar, Scott Kuggelein, Roston Chase, Najibullah Zadran and Zahir Khan.