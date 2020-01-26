Creating more DCM will devalue the chair: Yatnal

Tumakuru

Before going for Assembly by-polls in December 2018, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa had reportedly made it clear to all his cabinet ministers that they shall be ready to sacrifice their post for the 15 candidates who had resigned from Congress and Janata Dal (Secular) and joined the BJP.

BSY had termed it as a ‘supreme sacrifice’ of 15 candidates. For this, most of the ministers had agreed.

On Sunday, state law minister J C Madhu Swamy said, “I’m ready to resign from my post to help the BSY government continue. If the party asks me to sacrifice my post, I will happily do so as my only intention is to make sure that this government of BSY completes full term successfully.”

BJP legislator from Vijaypura, Basangouda Patil Yatnal has said, “If the Cabinet has to expand, then it becomes necessary that some of the ministers sacrifice their post. Many senior leaders have been in power for several years. Now it is time for the new legislators to get portfolio. To satisfy some of them a new trend of creating more Deputy Chief Minister post has begun. This should not happen as the DCM chair will lose its value.”

“If I’m to be inducted in BSY cabinet, then I demand a better portfolio, rather just being satisfied with smaller posts. I would prefer to be a legislator rather than being inducted as a minister for not so prominent portfolios,” he added.

Yatnal said that it was necessary for the party high command to evaluate every minister’s progress atleast once in three months as he claimed that some of the ministers had limited themselves within the boundaries of Vidhana Soudha.

Meanwhile, responding to the statement of Madhuswamy and Yatnal, Shettar said, “The decision-making is left to the high command. It is not right on my part to comment on the topic.”