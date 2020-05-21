Crazy offer but Anasuya says no

Anchor turned actress Anasuya Bharadwaj Note is one of the most followed small screen celebrities in the Telugu states. She is slowly making a name for herself in the Telugu film industry as well. Apparently, the star anchor Anusuya Bharadwaj was recently offered a chance to enter the Bigg Boss 4 Telugu house, but she rejected it.

Anasuya Bharadwaj is popular for her strong anchoring skills and she has been tagged as one of the h**test anchors on the small screen. She has also played a few crucial characters in films like Kshanam and Rangasthalam and did solo leads in a few small-budget movies. The controversial reality show Bigg Boss Telugu has completed the 3 seasons and now all eyes are on Bigg Boss 4 Telugu. Everyone is eager to know about the participants in season 4.

Now the reports are coming that organizers of Big Boss Telugu 4 have approached Anasuya Bharadwaj to be a contestant. But she has rejected this offer. According to Anasuya, she can’t stay away from her family for so many days. Anchor Anasuya said, “My family is everything for me. That is the main reason why I did not accept the offer. It’s really tough to stay away from the family for three months.”