Cox Town vendors protest by throwing veggies on road

The MM Road stretch near Fraser Town police station was paved with fresh vegetables and greens on Monday morning in what was a novel but desperate protest.

Cox Town Market vegetable vendors threw the produce they were to sell to protest BBMP’s failure to hand them over their premises in the new market building, 17 years after promising them the same.

The stir, in which meat stall owners also participated, lasted an hour. The two cartloads of vegetables and greens dumped on the road were later picked up by passersby.

Civic authorities had decided to reconstruct the decrepit Cox Town Market building 17 years ago. It got vendors to vacate and promised to allocate them space in the new structure. Though the building was ready five years ago, it has no power, water supply and functional drainage system.

With the promised premises remaining elusive, vendors have continued to operate out of the small stalls on the pavements, causing trouble to pedestrians and drawing the ire of traffic police.

Selling fresh vegetables on footpaths has brought its own share of problems, including shrinking business. “No matter what I do, the vegetables invariably draw dust. During monsoon, rainwater flows into the store and brings along sewage. Why would anyone want to buy vegetables from a shop that has dust and stinks,” asked Sunder K, a vendor.

Muhammand Z, who has a meat stall in the market, said they last protested three years ago. “We didn’t protest after that as we assumed they are actually getting the building ready for us. But we can no longer be patient. If needed, we will protest in front of the BBMP building.”

The new building has a separate section for meat and fruits and vegetables. It has 25 shops, with a surplus of four. As of now, there are 21 vendors who are demanding BMP give them space in the newly built market. They waved placards reading, ‘BBMP free us from the pavements’.

“The stalls are small and the vendors end up keeping some of their commodities on the footpath, forcing pedestrians to walk on the road,” said a Bharatinagar resident.