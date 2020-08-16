Covid Warriors, Social Activists Felicitated At I-Day Event

HUBLI

MLCs Basavaraj Horatti, Shrinivas Mane and Pradeep Shettar and MLA Abbayya Prasad felicitated people from various fields who served society during the fight against Covid-19 and the lockdown. Here’s list of people who went the extra mile in serving society:

Dr Arun Kumar C: The medical superintendent at KIMS Hospital, Hubli, has been leading a team of doctors, nurses and staff members at the medical institute for the last six months in treating Covid-19 patients and ensuring maintenance of their health.

Ashraf Ali Basheer Ahmed: The hotelier helped in providing institutional quarantine imposed by the Hubli-Dharwad police on around 1,007 infected people. He provided free stay and food facilities to the quarantined people.

Jasmeet Singh Gill: The Guru Nanak Mission Committee distributed two lakh food packets to the migrant workers from various states.

Mohammad Farooq Uppin, Suneeta Bakale, Sudheer Desai, Andanappa Doddamani, Elisha Ashok Savangoudar: The team of doctor, nurse, junior male nurse, ambulance driver and Group ‘D’ staff of the Health Department, Hubli taluk, provided medical service on a daily basis for six months to the patients in the Covid care centre, and the patients kept under home isolation.

D D Malagi, retired DySP: Members of the Shri Siddharoodha Mutt Trust, Hubli, distributed around 3,500 foodgrain kits to the needy in Hubli during the lockdown.

Dhruv Bohra: The Sanjay Ghodawat Foundation – United First jointly provided around 1,500 foodgrain kits to people who recovered from Covid-19 and had been under quarantine after discharge from hospital.

Narayan Murthy and Sudha Murty, founders of the Infosys Foundation, supplied foodgrain kits to the people, including in Hubli taluk, during the lockdown.

Dr Prakash Nargund, Heena Kausar, Ankamma Anandram Meeriyal, Ramesh Nargund, Hanumanthappa: The team of medical staff, including doctor, nurse, medical superintendent, ambulance driver and Group ‘D’ staff at the Chitguppi Hospital checked the health of the infected people and other citizens who were brought to the hospital daily.

PSI Bheemappa Satannavar, ASI A A Badekhanavar, CHC B S Nallur, AHC D F Madivala, CPC H T Byadagi: Officers and staff of the Police Department have worked to create awareness among the people on getting treatment at Covid care centres and hospitals. They have also identified the hidden cases and got them for treatment to prevent the spread of the virus. Working round the clock, the staff members maintained law and order during the lockdown. In addition, they overcame Covid-19 attacks and continued their work.