COVID vaccine development: PM to interact with 3 teams tomorrow

IBC Office November 29, 2020
New Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with three teams involved with developing a vaccine for COVID-19 tomorrow via video conferencing, Prime Minister’s Office said in a statement on Sunday.

According to the statement, PM Modi will interact with the teams of the Gennova Biopharma, Biological E, and Dr Reddy’s, who are involved in developing a COVID-19 vaccine.

“Tomorrow, on November 30, 2020, PM Narendra Modi will interact, via video conferencing, with three teams that are involved in developing a COVID-19 vaccine. The teams he will interact with are from Gennova Biopharma, Biological E and Dr Reddy’s,” PMO tweeted.

Earlier on Saturday, PM Modi had visited Serum Institute of India in Pune as part of efforts to get a first-hand perspective of the preparations, challenges, and roadmap in India’s endeavor to vaccinate its citizens against COVID-19.

He had also visited Zydus Biotech Park in Ahmedabad and Bharat Biotech facility at Hyderabad on Saturday as part of his three-city visit to personally review the vaccine development and manufacturing process against COVID-19.

