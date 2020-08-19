Covid test result now available online in Karnataka

Bengaluru: People in Karnataka who have undergone a coronavirus test can now get the result online by just entering their Specimen Referral Form (SRF) ID, an official said on Wednesday.

“Now you can know your Covid test result by feeding SRF ID of your Covid test in the following portal,” said a state Covid War Room official.

The portal is https://www.covidwar.karnataka.gov.in/service1

The Karnataka Covid War Room headed by senior IAS officer Munish Moudgil has developed the portal for easier access of test results.

With this development, people who gave their samples need not physically go to the laboratory or hospital to confirm their result as they can easily access it from their home.

In the event of a positive result, the health department advised people not to panic and assured them that the government itself will get in touch with them.

“If you are positive, don’t panic. Stay calm and isolate yourself at your home. Government of Karnataka will automatically get in touch with you on your mobile number,” he said.

Likewise, for Covid Medical helpline, patients have been advised to contact ‘Apthamitra’ helpline at 14410 and for emergency 108.

The southern state is testing more than 50,000 coronavirus samples a day at its 101 testing laboratories across the state.

Recently, Karnataka has completed 20 lakh Covid tests in about five months’ time to emerge as one of the highest testing states.

Covid cases are spiking in Karnataka, rising by 7,000 infections on an average daily to reach 2.4 lakh, out of which 79,782 are active.