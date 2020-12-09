Covid-19 vaccine trial in Bengaluru yet to pick up pace

Even as Bharat Biotech filed for Emergency Use Authorisation of its Covid vaccine (Covaxin), Bengaluru-based Vydehi hospital is struggling to find volunteers to participate in the vaccine trials.

When the trials started on December 2, the hospital had aimed to administer the first dose of vaccine to 1,000 volunteers in a week. However, as of December 8, only 400 people had approached the hospital to participate in the trial.

The volunteers have to be screened to check their suitability for the trial. The hospital has now offered travel arrangements for bigger groups of people – such as residents welfare associations and apartments – who want to be vaccinated as part of the trial. As an alternative, the hospital has offered to reimburse the travelcost.

Dr Rajesh Naidu, an orthopaedic doctor at Vydehi Hospital and Director of Clintrac International Private Limited, an autonomous research institute conducting the clinical trial said they were hopeful of reaching the

target.

“We were trying to reach a target of 1,000 volunteers in one week. We are asking everyone. People have to come forward. Hopefully by the end of next week, we hope to inoculate 1,000 volunteers. Other centres started early and so there is more awareness. We only started recently. It will pick up slowly,” Dr Naidu

said.

The hospital said they can give the first shot as and when volunteers come, till Bharat Biotech clocks 26,000 volunteers across all its 25 trial sites across

India.

“The screening of the volunteers will take at least a day. If interested volunteers are coming from far in groups of 10 or 20, we can provide transport. If people have apprehension of coming to a hospital, we have a separate entrance, passage and wing for them,” he added.

Covaxin clinical trials are based on a two-dose schedule, given 28 days apart. The vaccine efficacy will be determined 14 days post the second dose. It is the largest phase 3 clinical trial conducted in India. It is also the only efficacy trial being conducted in India for Covid-19 vaccine, to determine its suitability for the diverse Indian population.

“Once the ICMR has the data for the booster dose of 26,000 volunteers, we will stop giving the first shot to more people. Till this number is reached, we will vaccinate as and when the volunteers come forward without a cut-off date,” Dr Naidu said.

Clintrac’sCovaxin clinical trial team member said interested can contact the coordinator: Nripesh Nepal at 9739419272 or call Vydehi hospital with an extension number 1692 and ask to be connected to the Covaxin clinical trial room.