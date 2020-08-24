COVID-19 tests in Mysuru on halt for three days, relief as protests called off

Mysuru: The doctors in Mysuru district, who went on a strike three days ago following the suicide of Dr SR Nagendra, called off the protest on Sunday. For the three days, COVID-19 testing was largely halted as medicos were on a strike. The Mysuru District Karnataka Government Medical Officers Association, however, said that the doctors will continue work but will wear black bands as a sign of protest against the government. The protest was called off after Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa appealed to the doctors, stating that their demands would be considered.

“Since the protest began, COVID-19 tests were largely not conducted as doctors and lab technicians were on strike. However, we have decided to work under protest by wearing black bands until the inquiry into Dr Nagendra’s death is complete,” said Dr Devi Anand, President of the Mysuru District Karnataka Government Medical Officers Association.

Mysuru Deputy Commissioner Abhiram G Shankar refused to comment on the issue of tests not being conducted for three continuous days. However, he is heading the inquiry into Dr Nagendra’s death and will submit the report to Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa. The testing has resumed as of Monday, the district administration said.

The doctors’ demands

The protesting doctors demanded that IAS officers must not be appointed as nodal officers for health-related duties. They demanded that a retired doctor from the Health Department be given this job.

“He was under pressure to ramp up testing for Nanjangud taluk. The IAS officers have no idea how the medical sphere works and are obsessed with numbers rather than assessing whether adequate resources and personnel are there to meet these impossible targets. Dr Nagendra, who died, had requested on multiple occasions that more lab technicians be appointed but PK Mishra was not willing to do that,” said Dr Ravindra, President of the Indian Medical Association’s Karnataka chapter.

The doctors also demanded that lab technicians, doctors and nurses be hired on a contract basis to ensure that the existing personnel are not overworked and stressed.

“The government has been promising that they will hire new people but so far no action has been taken. We called off the protest only after the government agreed to our conditions,” Dr Devi Anand said.