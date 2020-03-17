COVID-19 testing labs to come up in all districts: Health Minister Sriramulu

Mangaluru

Deputy commissioner Sindhu P Rupesh on Tuesday, restricted services offered at places of worship in the district in view of the fast spreading coronavirus.

Speaking in a meeting at DC office, the DC said, “Services offered by temples have been completely stopped in the district. Maintain social distancing as much as possible. Avoid places of public gathering. We have opened helpdesks as precautionary measures at religious places. Even stay at temple for people coming from outside is stopped. Only temple staff should be present in the rituals not public. Asha representatives have been trained to create awareness among public about coronavirus.”

Health minister Sriramulu advised general public to stay indoors and be safe in view of the fast spreading coronavirus. “There is a demand of testing lab in Mangaluru which will be soon set up. As many as 1,75,000 people underwent thermal screening, 74,000 are in isolation ward, 10 are tested positive in the state, and one death is reported in Kalaburagi. Follow government guidelines, stay at home and be safe. We are also keeping an eye on hoarding and selling of masks at high price. We have made all kinds of arrangements in providing personal protection equipment. We have brought 3 lac N 95 masks, and 6000 thermal scanning machines. Kasargod and Dakshina Kannada surveillance teams are monitoring a person from Kasargod who was tested positive, and his contacts during his journey will be closely monitored,” he said.

Additional deputy commissioner Roopa said, “As many as 29,053 passengers have been screened at the airport and 5,543 at port. At the airport, designated ambulances are in place. If coronavirus symptoms are found in any passenger, they will be taken for test and will be treated.”

“There are 10 quarantine wards and 6 isolation in Wenlock hospital, 167 quarantine wards and 120 isolation wards in taluk level hospital. As many as 100 isolation wards have been set up in ESI hospital. Fort-six persons have undertaken tests and 36 have been tested negative. As many as 10 patients’ reports are awaited. As many as 115 suspects have been quarantined and are being monitored by doctors,” she said.

U T Khader said, “The government has given holiday to stay at home and not to travel unnecessarily. I urge the DC to keep a check on tourist places like beaches. Doctors and nurses should be safe using kits provided to them. I urge public to take all kinds of precautionary measures. Bus movement from North Karnataka coming to the district should also be stopped.”

Minister Sriramulu visited Wenlock hospital later and had a look at the isolation wards and other measures taken as precaution for coronavirus.

Religious rituals should be done in a simple manner

Meanwhile. ADC Roopa informed that circular has been issued to all religious centres to ensure all religious rituals are held low profile. ” Religious rituals should be done in a simple manner, avoiding mass gathering,” she added.

MLA U T Khader, Deputy Commissioner Sindhu B Rupesh, Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officer Dr Selvamani R and others were present.