COVID-19 test being conduted in rural areas of Kalaburagi district

Kalaburgi

The district administration of Kalaburgi in Karnataka has begun COVID-19 testing in rural areas through Primary Health Centers (PHC).

“We will test patients coming to OPDs according to their symptoms. RT-PCR testing is compulsory for symptomatic patients,” said Administrative Medical Officer of Kalhangarga PHC.

She said that the testing is done according to the guidelines of World Health Organisation (WHO), and added that testing has been started in every rural Primary Health Centers in the district to contain the spread of the infectious virus.

An Accredited Social Health Activist (ASHA) of the area told ANI that most people in the area don’t know about COVID-19 and have to be educated and persuaded to come down for testing.

“In the cities, people have knowledge about COVID-19, but here in rural area people don’t have any knowledge about the virus. We have to educate and persuade them to come down for testing,” she said.

According to the Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry, Karnataka currently have 1,01,556 active COVID-19 cases and while 6,937 people have lost their lives to the deadly virus in the state.