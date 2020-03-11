BUSINESSTOP NEWS

COVID-19: Supply chain distribution to hamper auto production

IBC News Bureau March 11, 2020
0 41 Less than a minute

New Delhi

The auto part supply chain disruption due to the lockdown in China over the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak is expected to critically hamper India’s automobile production across all segments, the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) said on Wednesday.

According to Rajan Wadhera, President, SIAM, many automakers in India import about 10 per cent of their raw materials from China. Consequently, the disruption in availability of these parts are likely to critically hamper production across all segments, namely passenger vehicles (PV), commercial vehicles (CV), three-wheelers (3W), two-wheelers (2W) and electric vehicles (EVs).

Furthermore, Wadhera emphasised that with anticipation of the Chinese New Year, the industry had maintained an inventory at the beginning of the year, but with the current lockdown in China, supply for BSVI vehicles is likely to get impacted.

“Manufacturers are exploring alternatives to fulfil their supply chain demands but that would also take a substantial amount of time to reach stable production scale as these components would need regulatory testing,” Wadhera was quoted as saying in a statement.

Additionally, he said that SIAM has been in touch with the Centre with specific recommendations on behalf of the auto industry.

Tags
Show More

IBC News Bureau

Related Articles

March 11, 2020
37

20% drop in bookings in KSRTC

March 11, 2020
57

Man jailed for assaulting traffic cops

March 11, 2020
39

OYO employee cheats building owner, booked

March 11, 2020
36

SC cancels promotion of BBMP junior engineers

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker