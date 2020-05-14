COVID-19 pandemic changed my perspective about life: Katrina Kaif

The COVID-19 pandemic has brought the world down to its knees. It has changed almost everything – especially peoples perspective of looking at life. Katrina Kaif isn’t feeling anything different.

“The pandemic, followed by the lockdown has surely left many of us introspecting, on how blessed our lives are and how much we take for granted in our normal lives. Also, with the alarming number of cases, I feel we all should work towards at having better immunity through our food habits and lifestyle. It also changed my perspective about life in some ways,” Katrina said.

She also shared how she gets worried about the situation at times, and she shares a few tips on how to control anxiety during the lockdown.

“I take one day at a time but, yes, there are days when I miss being on a shoot. Sometimes I also get worried about when will life go back to normal again. But I understand the crisis the world is dealing with, and the importance of everything that is being practised to defeat the pandemic.

“While anxiety is a serious issue, I would suggest that everyone keeps calm, meditate or perform yoga, and think of the brighter side. Think about the days to come after this phase and how to not repeat the mistakes we have been making towards the environment. In this phase whenever I have felt low, I have resorted to meditating, doing yoga, or watching a movie or a show that cheers me up,” Katrina added.

Not only this, the crisis has helped the actress polish her housekeeping skills, in the absence of caretakers.

“This phase has helped me polish my cooking skills and kitchen skills in a big way. It has helped me improve in managing many household chores at once and has also given me a newfound respect for the homemakers who do it on a regular basis,” she expressed.

Also, Katrina has contributed her bit in the fight against the coronavirus. Her make-up brand Kay Beauty has partnered with De’Haat to support daily-wage earners in rural areas of Maharashtra.

“Right from the start, we had plans for Kay Beauty collaborating with various foundations. There was a lot planned in terms of creating awareness and helping people, and also associating with several causes. From the start, Kay Beauty stands for a brand that cares.

“De’Haat has been our first collaboration and considering the pandemic they were really happy to work together on this initiative. Vrundan, the founder and CEO of De’Haat Foundation is an amazing personality, she is very strong-headed, she works very hard for the welfare of Rural India and her efforts towards the work is does is just great to see. In our initiative, we are reaching out to the families of daily wage workers in the Bhandara district of Maharashtra providing with their food and sanitary needs,” Katrina explained.