Covid-19 is not yet over: Shruti Haasan

Shruti Haasan took to social media to speak out about safety concerns when it comes to Covid-19 protocols and social distancing not being followed.

The actress took to social media to write that she has a right to prioritise has safety and health as an actor and person both if it comes down to it. While she did not specify or elaborate on what she’s speaking about, she wrote, “COVID is a serious health risk everyone! The pandemic is not over! I as a person and an actor have the right to prioritise my safety and health if protocols are not followed! Just saying,” (sic) A fan however commented under her post that she might be talking about the recent mobbing incident that Vijay Sethupathi faced on the sets of Laabam, much like how Allu Arjun faced a few weeks ago on a personal trip.

This is not the first time Shruti has spoken up about this though. A few days ago she shared a video of her covering her face, writing how scary it is when Covid-19 protocols are not followed on sets. The actress, who was last seen in Katamarayudu in 2017 in Telugu will soon be making her ‘comeback’ with Gopichand Malineni’s Krack with Ravi Teja as her co-star. She will also be seen in a cameo in Venu Sriram’s Vakeel Saab with Pawan Kalyan. She flew down to Chennai from Hyderabad recently, wearing a jacket that reads ‘Tamizh ponnu’ to flaunt her Tamil roots.