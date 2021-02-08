Covid-19 infections cross 4-lakh mark in Bengaluru

The total number of Covid-19 cases in Bengaluru crossed the 4-lakh mark on Saturday, but both positivity rate and case fatality rate (CFR) have reduced compared to earlier months.

As per BBMP’s Covid-19 bulletin on Saturday, 3,950 patients were being treated for the infection, which put the total recoveries as on that day at 97.9%. With 4,401 deaths, the overall CFR stood at a little more than 1%.

BBMP claimed that CFR for the first week of February was 0.69%. In January, it was 0.7% compared to 1.02% in December 2020.

More than 3.9 lakh of the 4 lakh people who caught the infection have already been discharged, which is in line with the overall Covid-19 recovery expected globally. On average, the virus has been killing only about two people for every 100 that test positive.

More than 70 lakh tests have been conducted in Bengaluru, which crossed the 60 lakh tests per day milestone only on January 5 this year. This puts the overall positivity rate at 5.66%, which is lower than New Delhi, Mumbai and Chennai and Lucknow. Also, Bengaluru’s CFR is also the lowest compared to these four cities.

BBMP officials said that at least nine wards have reported zero cases in the past 10 days but did not release the names of these wards. And, according to the bulletin, only six active patients remain untraced as of February 6, while authorities have, as on date, traced more than 12.7 lakh primary contacts and 14.8 lakh secondary contacts.