Covid-19 deaths in city doubles in a week

The tech capital has seen, on average, two Covid-19 deaths daily in the past week. On Sunday, three patients died, taking the toll to 32, which is the highest among all districts in Karnataka.

Bengaluru recorded 15 deaths till June 7, according to the information provided by the department of health and family welfare. The figure doubled in a week, and the city now accounts for 37 per cent of coronavirus fatalities in the state.

A senior official said the rise was particularly worrying because access to healthcare was the best in Bengaluru in the state. Forty-two new coronavirus infections were confirmed in the city on Sunday. The tally stands at 690. For the first time in weeks, active cases (330) overtook discharges (327). Two women who had severe acute respiratory infection were among the three patients who died on Sunday. The two were aged 57 and 60. The third patient was a 50-year-old man who had visited Tamil Nadu.

With more infections, the number of containment zones in Bengaluru has increased from 52 on June 7 to 142 on June 14. According to an analysis by Karnataka Covid-19 War Room, there are 6.42 lakh elderly citizens in the city and of these, 1.6 lakh have comorbidities. Nearly 2,840 have symptoms associated with influenzalike illness and Covid-19.