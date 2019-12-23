Court reject woman’s plea on name change

Failure to comply with basic legal requirements and produce documentary evidence proved costly for a 31-year-old Bengaluru woman who, after changing her name, wanted the same to be reflected in her birth certificate and education records.

A city civil court recently dismissed the petition of Latha VG with unquantified costs for unnecessarily dragging government machinery to court.

Latha, a resident of Cholurpalya on Magadi Road, had changed her name to Adithi VG, citing astrological and numerological reasons. She wanted the change to be effected in her birth certificate and school and college records but the authorities declined, prompting her to file a suit against them.

The court heard her plea and pointed out that she had neither declared her proposed name in a duly sworn affidavit nor published it in a daily newspaper prior to filing of the suit, a mandatory requirement under law.

The 5th additional city civil and sessions judge CD Karoshi noted that Latha didn't produce supportive documents like her horoscope said to have been given by the family astrologer nor examined him before the court.

The judge pointed out that Latha herself admitted there was no fault on part of the defendants, who had maintained the school records based on information provided by her parents.

The petitioner studied from nursery to class 10 at St Catherine School, Cottonpet. She completed PU education at CG Bhandari Jain College, Kilari Road, Bengaluru, after which she changed her name to Adithi VG, hoping it would change her luck. She then approached BBMP and her school and college authorities with a name change request.