Court orders judicial custody for Sanjjana till September 18

The city’s 1st ACMM court has ordered Sanjjana Galrani to be remanded to judicial custody till September 18 in connection with the Sandalwood Drugs case. Sanjjana was interrogated by CCB police in connection with the drug deal. Sanjjana appeared before court through video conference on Wednesday after police custody got expired on Wednesday.

The court has ordered judicial custody for Sajjana, where she is taken to Bengaluru’s Central Jail Parappana Agrahara. Until September 18, Sanjjana will remain under judicial custody,” said the CCB police. Inquiry Prisoner number is given in Parappana Agrahara.

The accused will remain in prison as a general prisoner. A police officer informed that Sanjjana was staying at the women’s barrack.

Case Transfer to NDPS Court: 1st ACMM Court instructs Sanjjana to appear before CCH 33-NDPS Special Court on September 18. Sanjana’s bail application hearing will also be held in the NDPS court.

Sanjjana visits hospital for tests, police custody ends

Sandalwood actress Sanjjanaa Galrani, who has been arrested in a Sandalwood linked drug peddling case and is in police custody (PC), was taken to KC General Hospital around 12.05 pm for a medical test including a Covid-19 test.0

According to CCB officials, who have taken Sanjjanaa into custody thrice already, she may not be required to remain in PC. She may be remanded for judicial custody (JC) after being produed in court. If the court orders JC, she will be shifted to Parappana Agrahara Central prison by evening.

Along with her, the police custody of Viren Khanna, Ravi Shankar, Prateek Shetty, Aditya Agarwal and Vaibhav Jain’s police custody will end today, even they are going to be subjected for medical tests and later produce in the court. According to officials, they may not ask the PC of these accused too.

The police however, have complaints against Viren as he did not cooperate for interrogation or reveal his mobile phone screen password despite the court giving him directions.

We will bring his errant behaviour to the notice of the court and later take measures to open the lock using cybercrime experts, a senior officer said. Sanjjanaa will be taken to the interrogation cell in Madiwala after the tests.