Country cannot be destroyed till its culture is alive: B V Vasanth Kumar

Mangaluru: “One cannot destroy a country so long as the culture of that country is still alive,” said Kannada Sahitya Academy president B V Vasanth Kumar on February 9.

Addressing the gathering during a session organised as part of the 39th state conference of the ABVP at the Kudmul Ranga Rao Town Hall, Vasanth Kumar said, “Indian culture is ideal for the whole world. India’s culture and tradition is very unique when compared to other nations. The Indians’ lifestyle itself is a culture. The elders in the family should teach the values of our culture to the budding youth. If the youth fighting on the lines of caste, creed, colour and sex, then the reputation of our nation will collapse along with its culture.”

Lashing out at those criticising the nation under the pretext of criticising the RSS, BJP and ABVP, Vasanth Kumar said, “Our nation was constructed based on the values of the Vedas and Upanishads. One should not blame the nation under the pretext of blaming the BJP, RSS and ABVP. If they continue with the same, then they will be destroyed.”

Former state president of the ABVP Cha Na Shankar Rao said, “The future of our nation will be decided through education only. Hence, there is a need to focus on our education system. The values of the ancient culture and tradition should be included in our education system.”

ABVP state president Dr Veeresh Balikai, state vice president Dr Rohinaksha Shirlalu, Karnataka regional secretary Pratheek Mali, Bengaluru regional president Dr Sathis and others were present.