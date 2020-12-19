Coronavirus vaccine to arrive soon, not compulsory for all

Vaccine for the dreaded coronavirus pandemic will arrive in the country soon. However, there is no compulsion that every citizen of the country has to take it. This was clarified by the union government.

This statement was released by the union health and family welfare ministry as many rumours are being spread on social media about the effectiveness and side effects of the vaccine.

The vaccine needs to be taken by even those who have tested positive but got cured completely. After two weeks of taking the second dose of the vaccine, antibodies will develop in the body.

If one thinks that he or she should get benefitted by the vaccine, then two doses of the same needs to be taken in a gap of 28 days. Vaccine trials are at various stages in the country. Once the effectiveness and safety of the vaccine is confirmed, the government is going to release it to be used on masses.

The statement of the health ministry says that like all other vaccines, coronavirus vaccine may also have side effects like mild fever, pain etc.

Those who are taking medicines for diseases like cancer, diabetes and BP can also take this vaccine. As these people are more likely to get affected by coronavirus, it is better if they take the vaccine.

The vaccine will be first injected to health service related professionals, those who are in high-risk category and those above the age of 50. People having symptoms of coronavirus will not be given the vaccine. Those who register themselves online for the vaccine, will receive the details of place, time of injecting the vaccine on their mobile says the statement of the union health department.

Experts have given statement on the vaccine and have said that women who take the vaccine should not get pregnant for some months. In Britain, pregnant women are not vaccinated. Women are advised not to become pregnant for at least two months after taking vaccination.

Speaking on the subject, Dr Satyanarayana Mysuru, chief of Pulmonology department of Manipal hospital Bengaluru said, “The chances of getting infection is more from the vaccination centers themselves. If there are symptoms of coronavirus while taking vaccination then such a person’s immunity will get affected by the vaccine.”

At present trial of six different coronavirus vaccines is going on in India. They are Covaxin of Bharath Biotech, Zydus Cadila, Genova, Covishield of oxford, Sputnik V of Russia and Biological E.