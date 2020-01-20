Coronavirus: SARS-virus spread across China, 1 Indian affected

A mysterious SARS-like virus has spread around China with more than 200 diagnosed cases in the cities of Wuhan, Beijing and Shenzhen, plus two people infected in Thailand and another case confirmed in Japan. Here are a few key points about coronavirus.

The UN’s health agency says that the outbreak of the disease in Wuhan is a never-before-seen strain belonging to a broad family of viruses ranging from the common cold to more serious illnesses such as SARS. According to Arnaud Fontanet, head of the department of epidemiology at Institut Pasteur in Paris, the new strain is the seventh known type of coronavirus that humans can contract.

The World Health Organization (WHO) says an “animal source seems the most likely primary source… with some limited human-to-human transmission occurring between close contacts.” Wuhan authorities said over the weekend that some of the new cases had “no history of contact” with the seafood market believed to be the centre of the outbreak.

The outbreak has caused alarm because of the link with SARS (Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome), which killed 349 people in mainland China and another 299 in Hong Kong in 2002-2003. Fontanet said the current virus strain was 80 per cent genetically identical to SARS. A total of 201 people have now been diagnosed with the virus in China, and the outbreak has already claimed three lives. Scientists with the MRC Centre for Global Infectious Disease Analysis at Imperial College in London warned in a paper last week that the number of cases in Wuhan was likely to be close to 1,700, much higher than the number officially identified.

Fontanet said that the coronavirus appears to be “weaker” than SARS in its current form, but cautioned that it could mutate into a more virulent strain. As for person-to-person transmission — a key hallmark of pandemics — it may also be too early to tell for sure. But Authorities have pronounced the risk of human transmission is “weak” but not impossible. Fontanet said the fact that the virus had spread beyond China, to Japan and Thailand, was “starting to make us fear that interhuman transmission is possible”.

WHO has advised that individuals should protect themselves against the virus by thoroughly washing their hands, covering their noses when they sneeze, thoroughly cooking meat and eggs, and avoiding close contact with wild or farm animals. The best way of containing any disease outbreak is to rapidly confirm the source, according to Raina MacIntyre, from the University of New South Wales in Sydney. Experts said authorities must be vigilant and monitor travellers coming to and from Wuhan for signs of breathing problems.