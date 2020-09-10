Coronavirus claims doctor’s life in Kunigal

Tumakuru

A doctor on COVID-19 duty died due to the infection after ten days of home isolation in Tumakuru.

Dr Devaraj, a doctor on Covid duty in Kunigal Taluk Government Hospital died on Tuesday night after his oxygen saturation levels dipped below normal and he experienced breathlessness.

Rakesh Kumar, Deputy Commissioner, Tumakuru has requested for the death audit committee report to understand the reason behind his sudden death.

He was asked to be isolated at home because he was asymptomatic. All his parameters were checked in this duration. He was given regular medicines given to Covid patients during this time.”

However, after ten days, he suddenly experienced breathlessness. He was immediately shifted to the taluk hospital and then to Surya hospital, a private Covid hospital.

“He was brought to the private hospital at midnight but couldn’t be saved. He wasn’t given hospital treatment all these days because he was asymptomatic,” Kumar said.

All supervision was being done by the staff of the hospital he worked at and since he was a medical officer, he was also checking his own health status, the DC said.

Meanwhile medical education minister Dr Sudhakar condoled the death doctor of kunigal government hospital due to covid-19 and it was heartfelt death of the doctor.