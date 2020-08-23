CoronaImpact: I&B ministry issues SOPs for film shoots

In March, film shoots across the world, including India, were stalled for an indefinite period because of the coronavirus pandemic. Now six months later, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has issued standard operating procedures (SOPs) for shooting of movies.

While several states like Maharashtra have already issued SOPs for film shoots in the last two months, other states were waiting for the approval from the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.

On Sunday, announcing the SOPs, Prakash Javadekar, Minister of Information and Broadcasting, said, “In the last six months, we have seen complete stoppage of film shootings, and in the last couple of months, several states have started partial shoots. With the consultation of the Ministry of Home Affairs and Ministry of Health, we have issued these SOPs. This (film industry) is an important part of the economy and it employs millions of people who were not getting jobs from the last six months. Hence we have issued these guidelines so that film shoots can resume.”

These SOPs are generic in nature so that the states can fine-tune at their end and they focus on social distancing and shooting in non-containment zones, among other things.

Aarogya Setu app is a must for all

As per the SOPs, only actors who will be in front of the camera, are exempted from wearing masks. They also mention that COVID coordinators will have to ensure that everyone concerned has installed and updated the Aarogya Setu app on their mobile phones.

The SOPs mention that older artistes should take extra precautions, and they should preferably not be exposed to any front-line work.

What the SOPs state:

Face covers/masks are mandatory for cast and crew, except for actors in front of the camera

Sharing of costumes, hair wigs, makeup items, equipment, etc. should be kept at a minimum

Makeup artists and hair stylists shall use relevant PPE. Artistes should be encouraged to do their hair styling and makeup remotely with the help of professionals

Lavalier lapel mics may be avoided and shall never be shared. Direct physical contact with the diaphragm of other mics shall be avoided

Efforts shall be made to minimise the use of props. Sanitisation of props shall be done before and after use

A designated supervisor shall be nominated from among the cast and the crew. This coordinator will keep record of the zone (Red/Orange/Green) where the workplace exists. COVID coordinator will ensure that all concerned have installed and updated Arogya Setu app on their mobiles

Keep a record of the medical history, travel history and a check on the health of the cast and crew

Physical distancing of at least 6 feet to be followed as far as feasible at all locations at all times, while sitting, standing in queues, etc.

Suitable provisions may be made for temporary isolation of any suspect case that may get reported

Measures shall be taken by the production team to involve a minimum number of cast and crew members during the shoot.