Corona warriors to inaugurate Mysuru Dasara, Jambo Savari inside palace

Bengaluru

A high-level committee on Dasara celebrations this year held with chief minister B S Yediyurappa in the chair at its meeting held in Vidhana Soudha on Tuesday decided to organise Karnataka’s major festival of Dasara in a simple manner without any grand celebrations.

The meeting decided that all traditional ceremonies like puja to Goddess Chamundeshwari will be conducted.

This year, the Covid Warriors like doctors, nurses, Asha workers, poura karmikas and policemen will be the main guests for this year’s Dasara.

The famous and traditional Jumbo Savari will be confined to the Mysuru Palace premises with a maximum of 5 or 6 elephants to carry the Howda as a symbolic gesture.

In order to avoid public gatherings in large numbers, the high level committee has decided to drop the food festival, Yuva Dasara and sports events.

However, the entire Mysore City will be illuminated as is being done every year.

Chief minister Yediyurappa directed release of Rs 10 crore for this year’s Dasara festival.

The meeting decided that any kind of Chinese products or toys will be allowed and only domestic and indigenous products and toys will be permitted for sale as part of Atma Nirbhar initiative.