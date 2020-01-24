INTERNATIONALTOP NEWS
Corona Virus Deaths Rise To 25 in China, Nearly 20 Million People Quarantined
Beijing:
The death toll in China’s viral outbreak has risen to 25, with the number of confirmed cases also leaping to 830, the government said on Friday.
The National Health Commission said authorities were also examining 1,072 suspected cases of the virus that first emerged in central city of Wuhan.
The markedly higher numbers were released just hours after the World Health Organization stopped short of declaring the situation to be a global health emergency.
China has effectively quarantined nearly 20 million people across Wuhan and some nearby cities in response to the virus, and announced measures to curb its spread nationwide as hundreds of millions of people began travelling across the country this week for the Lunar New Year holiday.
Streets and shopping centres in Wuhan, a major industrial and transport hub, are now eerily quiet after authorities told residents not to leave the city of 11 million, where most of the cases have been identified.
The World Health Organisation (WHO) said on Thursday that the new coronavirus that has emerged in China and spread to several other countries does not yet constitute an international emergency but it was tracking its evolution “every minute”.
The National Health Commission said the death toll was revised upward following eight new deaths on Thursday, and 259 new cases reported across the country.
Out of the total 830 confirmed cases, 177 were in serious condition, it added.
Thirty-four people have been “cured and discharged”.
The respiratory virus emerged from a seafood and animal market in Wuhan and cases have been reported as far away as the United States.
The new virus has caused alarm because of its similarity to SARS (Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome), which killed nearly 650 people across mainland China and Hong Kong in 2002-2003.
But after two days of talks to determine the level of global concern, the WHO stopped short of declaring a so-called “public health emergency of international concern” — a declaration used for the gravest epidemics.
|Saudi Arabia denies case of coronavirus infection
Riyadh
A Saudi health ministry affiliate said on Thursday there were no cases of coronavirus in the kingdom, denying earlier reports of an expatriate resident being infected.
Earlier, India’s Minister of State for External Affairs said an Indian nurse working at a hospital in southwestern Saudi Arabia has been infected by the coronavirus and was being treated, amid an outbreak that has killed at least 18 people in China.
But the Saudi Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said in a tweet that there were no cases of the novel coronavirus so far.
Another statement from the Saudi health ministry said that the case mentioned in the Indian minister’s tweet was related to an infection with Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS) and was being dealt with.
“The ministry has taken all the precautionary measures to deal with this global issue and is in close coordination with all concerned entities,” the statement added.
The kingdom said on Wednesday it would start screening passengers arriving from China and take other preventive measures following the outbreak in the central Chinese city of Wuhan.
The virus, which can pass from person to person, has been reported in Thailand, Japan and South Korea, raising concerns about its spread through international air travel.
Kuwait’s Ministry of Health said that thermal cameras were added to border crossings so passengers arriving from countries affected with coronavirus could be thermally screened.