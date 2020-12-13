Corona Test in Medical Shops, An innovative initiative for the state

Hubli

It is no longer necessary to go to government hospitals to test for Covid-19 throat fluid. Swab tests can also be done for free at a private medical shop near you.

Yes, this is the first time in the state that Dharwad district has implemented this new system. The system, which Corona has framed as a potential second wave, is confident of succeeding.

Most people are hesitant to go to the government hospital for examination. Medical shops have a good relationship with the local people. Because they are close, the Covid test will be simpler.

It is from this well-intentioned project that it has decided to start practically 10 Medical Shops in Hubli-Dharwad. A swab collection has also been launched at a pharmacy in Hubli.

Prior to this, Covid-19 suspects had to be swab tested only in Karnataka Medical Sciences Institute (KIMS), Dharwad District Hospital, Chittaguppi Hospital or Taluk Hospital or Mobile Swab Collection Centers.

If these swabs can go to the collection centers, they can no longer be replicated at nearby medical shops. Usually go to the nearest drugstore to get a pill, medicine for fever, common cold and another cough. District Medical Officer Nitesh Patil says the medical shop should be able to convince people of this scheme and benefits.

There are 950 medical shops in the district. There are 740 shops in Hubli. Sanjaya Medicals chief Santhosh Shetty says that if a swab collection centre is opened in the shops of selected areas, people will have to search the hospital and the vehicle.

The district has decided to make a swab collection in medical shops. Swab has started collecting from Dec 11. The Health Department has appointed two staff members. If our staff is asked to get involved, we will comply. Santhosh Shetty appeals to our staff to be trained as a supplement.

Our purpose is to fully control the corona, in addition to looking after the people. The District has also come forward to provide medical shop with training and honours.