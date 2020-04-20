Corona does not have religion, caste or creed to strike: Nalin on Padarayanapura attack

Mangaluru

“Lawbreakers came together at Padarayanapura Bengaluru and indulged in vandalism and attack. I demand to impound of the assets of the accused like they are doing in Uttar Pradesh,” said BJP Karnataka state president and Dakshina Kannada MP, Nalin Kumar Kateel.

He was speaking to media persons in the city on Monday.

“Virus does not check caste, creed, religion when spreading the disease. Our country has undertaken aggressive measures to regulate coronavirus infection. But the said incident happened because of outlaws at Padarayanapura. This is an anti-democratic incident. I have spoken to the home minister relating to this incident. Those who indulged in this act should be booked for treason and jailed,” he demanded.

Nalin, while condemning the attack on government officials, repeated his demand to forfeit the property of the accused. He demanded strong steps against anyone and everyone involved with this act.

Relating to the said incident, 56 hooligans have been arrested by the police. After arresting them at night, the police shifted them to Adugodi police station. A few more were arrested today morning. Vandals had come in droves to attack on-duty policemen at Padarayanapura. They had demolished barricade and check post erected by the police, feeling encouraged by the presence only a handful of policemen.

Padarayanapura has been sealed down because of a large number of infected people there. All roads stand closed, and only vehicles are allowed only on the main road. The police and health staff wanted to shift 58 persons who were on contact with the infected persons for quarantine.

As a precautionary measure, ten Karnataka State Reserve Police contingents and 220 policemen have been deployed at Padarayanapura. Additional police commissioner Soumendu Mukherjee is camping there.