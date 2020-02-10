Cops stops checking ‘drunk and drive’ cases

As fear of the spread of the novel coronavirus in the ‘Silicon City’ has increased after 140 have been placed under observation, the Bengaluru Police have stopped checking for ‘drunk and driving’ cases temporarily.

As per reports, the Karnataka Police have taken this measure to avoid any chances of the deadly virus spreading as medical experts say that it can spread through respiration and touch.

Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Ravikanthe Gowda said that the police department had also taken certain precautionary measures to control the deadly virus from spreading, which is why the DUI (driving under influence) tests, which are normally conducted every day (particularly on the weekends), will be halted temporarily.

Sources in the police department have said that during the checking for drunk and drive cases, the same machine is usually used for people. Hence the chances of coronavirus spreading are high. Therefore, the police department has issued a circular for a temporary break on such inspections.

Interestingly, the police have found an alternative for this test. The riders and drivers will now be subjected to medical tests instead of a machine test and those found driving while drunk will be penalized.