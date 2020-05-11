Cops slap case on man for offering bribe to inspector

A man accused a police inspector of taking a bribe of Rs 200 to release vehicles seized for violating the lockdown.

However, when the police inquired about his allegation, the man reportedly refused to share any evidence and allegedly abused them. Ashoknagar police have taken up a case against the man.

Mulakasab Mujawar, a police constable with the Ashoknagar police station, filed a complaint, in which he identified the man as Rizwan Ulla, a resident of Bazaar Street in Neelasandra. A case has been registered against Ulla after taking the court’s permission.

Mujawar also stated in the complaint that Ulla accused inspector Jagadish and other staff at Ashoknagar of taking Rs 200 extra to release the seized vehicles in addition to the fine fixed by the high court. Ulla complained to the deputy commissioner of police (central).

Mujawar said when he went to meet Ulla at his residence between 2 pm and 3 pm on May 2, the man abused and spoke disrespectfully.

Questioning the constable for asking him about the complaint, Ulla allegedly said he would make a complaint against anyone or give information if he so wished. Ulla threatened he would get Mujawar suspended.

The police booked Ulla under IPC section 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions).