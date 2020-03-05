Cops arrest man who stole 109 mobile on buses

A 25-year-old man holding a bag and standing under Hebbal flyover aroused suspicion in beat policemen on an early morning last week. They questioned the youth and were startled to find 45 mobile phones in the bag.

Imran Iliyas Khan of Azadnagar in Chamarajpet was taken to Kodigehalli police station and soon, he confessed that he and his associate, Nayaz from Guddadahalli, stole mobiles of passengers on BMTC buses. The duo then disposed of the gadgets in Hyderabad, Mumbai and Chennai to prevent them from being tracked in Karnataka.

Imran was a pickpocket and soon graduating into stealing mobiles. He is suspected to have stolen more than 1,000 phones over five years, besides making away with laptops from open windows of houses, police said.

Police recovered 109 handsets worth around Rs 9 lakh from Imran and launched a manhunt for Nayaz. The phones were stolen over six months. According to Imran, he earned anywhere between Rs 1,000 and Rs 10,000 for each handset.

“Imran and Nayaz would travel to Majestic, buy oneday passes and board crowded bus to places like Jayanagar, Banashankari and Koramangala. They would look for passengers travelling solo and carrying mobiles in their trouser pockets. Standing on either side of the passenger, they would press his shoulder to divert his attention. Then, they would steal the phone and flee,” police said quoting from Imran’s confession.

They would switch off the device soon after pocketing it and get down from the bus at the next stop. Police are yet to find out how many phones the duo had stolen.