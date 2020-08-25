Cop, journalist held for allegedly robbing two men of Rs 26.5 lakh

A police sub-inspector and another person, who claimed to be a journalist, were arrested for allegedly robbing two men of Rs 26.5 lakh, police said on Monday. SI Jeevan Kumar Thomas (31) and Gnanaprakash Anthonappa (44), who claims to be a reporter with a Kannada newspaper, had allegedly robbed two people named Shivakumara Swamy and Darshan on August 19, police said.

The City Market Police said that the abduction and robbery were well planned. The gang allegedly intended to target an agriculture businessman from Tumakuru district named Mohan, who supplies tamarind, areca nut and copra to several traders in Bengaluru city.

On August 19, Mohan had sent two of his employees Shivakumara Swamy and Darshan to Bengaluru to collect money from one of the traders. The two men travelled in a car to Bengaluru. The money amounted to Rs 26.5 lakh. At around 1.30 pm, the duo collected the money from the trader named Bharath and informed Mohan that they were ready to head back to Tumakuru. However, Mohan allegedly told Shivakumara Swamy and Darshan to collect money from another trader and then head back home.

The two employees waited near Chickpet Metro Station for the trader to come and give them money. However, before the second trader could hand over the money, three men, claiming to be police officers allegedly attacked the two men and forced them into the car.

The three attackers allegedly grabbed the phones of the two employees and switched them off. They drove to Unity Building, where the three men robbed the duo of their money, the police added.

The thieves then drove Shivakumara to a hotel near Lal Bagh Botanical Gardens, where they dropped him off with a warning and asked him to leave the place without telling anyone of the abduction.

Shivakumara Swamy then went to the City Market Police and filed a complaint. An FIR was registered for abduction, illegal confinement, threat, robbery and conspiracy against unknown persons. Sanjeev M Patil, Deputy Commissioner of Police (West), said that Jeevan and Gnanaprakash were allegedly in touch with a Tumakuru resident Kishore, who is said to have tipped them off regarding the employees arriving in the city to collect a huge amount of cash.

Investigation revealed the involvement of the sub-inspector and his accomplices following which the two were arrested, DCP Sanjeev Patil added. Police are currently on the lookout for Kishore, who is absconding.