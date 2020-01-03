Coolie No. 1 New Poster: Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan as the newly married couple

Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan, who is paired opposite to Sara Ali Khan in the new upcoming comedy film ‘Coolie No. 1’, has welcomed the New Year with a rather new still from the flick. The ‘Kalank’ actor shared the new promotional picture on Twitter handle and wrote, “Naye saal pe naya photo toh banta hai na… Aa raha hoon apni heroine ko lekar! #CoolieNo1 MAY1st ko #labourday.”

The much intriguing poster shared by the 32-year-old has Varun lifting Sara in his arms, striking for a pose for the click and is all smiles.

Sara, who has last graced the silver screen in ‘Simmba’, is dressed as a bride in a white lace dress with matching heels while Varun is donned in a white suit.