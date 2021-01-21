Contractors to stage state-wide protest if govt fails to address various issues

The Karnataka State Contractors Association has threatened to launch an intense agitation if the government fails to address their various issues within 15 days.

Addressing a press conference, the President of the Association, Kempanna, said that the Government had imposed several restrictions on transactions for a few months following the Covid-19 Pandemic as a result of which one lakh registered contractors in the state are facing a serious financial crunch.

He said that besides pending bills due to contractors, tender called under the package system has been cancelled several times. Appeals made to the Chief Minister, ministers concerned, and officials have been in vain, he added.

Kempanna said that some officers did not participate in the tender process and used political influence-imposed restrictions. In addition, after the contractors have participated in the tender bid, they were pressurized to withdraw tenders. Due to lack of transparency in the tender process, taxpayers’ money is being squandered, he alleged.

He said that bills were pending to be paid to contractors by various departments of the government. The pending bills should be paid with the addition of interest for delay based on seniority in the execution of works, he added.

Present at the press conference were General Secretary G M Ravindra, Vice President Ambikapathi, Treasurer Nataraj and Joint secretary Ramesh.