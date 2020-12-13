Continued strike on the 3rd day, Passenger extortion by private vehicles

Hosapete

A strike by transport workers demanding to be considered as government employees set off on the third day on Sunday, with an estimated loss of more than Rs 2 crore in the entire district in three days.The first day in the Hosapete division was worth Rs 20 lakh, the second and third day more than Rs 40 lakh. It is well known that the Bellari division also has a loss.

On the first day of the strike, Friday was mixed. The second day of Saturday saw unprecedented support, and not a single bus landed in the entire district. The third day also received a great deal of support. As a result, buses are not available in any part of the district.

The strike has received good support in Bellari, Hosapete, Sandur, Siruguppa, Kurugodu, Kampli, Koodligi, Kottur, Hagaribommanahalli, Floweringhagadali and Harapanahalli. The bus stops of all the taluk stations were empty without people. Buses did not leave the depot.

Strike workers prepared food on the spot and ate there. Spending time listening to the revolutionary song of leaders. On the eve of the strike, the leaders of their organizations are getting every detail of their talks with the Transport Minister in Bangalore. Then the strike is being explained to the busy. “There is no question of moving back from the strike until demand is met,” the protesters said.