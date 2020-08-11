Containment, contact tracing key to Covid mgmt: PM Modi

New Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday held a review meeting with Chief Ministers or representatives of 10 states badly hit by the Covid-19 pandemic and advised that containment, contact tracing, and surveillance were key to effective management of the virus infections in the country.

In his address during the video conference meeting, the Prime Minister said that the states with less testing of samples had more coronavirus cases and advised testing to be increased in states like Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Bihar, West Bengal, and Telangana.

He said that 80 per cent of the Covid-19 cases in India were reported in these 10 states.

The meeting was held to discuss the current coronavirus situation in India and to plan ahead to tackle the pandemic.

The Prime Minister recounted how Union Home Minister Amit Shah prepared a roadmap to tackle the coronavirus pandemic in cooperation with Delhi and nearby states.

“The main pillars of this strategy were segregation of containment zones and focus on screening, especially of those in high-risk categories. The results of these steps are there for all to see,” he said, adding that steps like better management in hospitals and increasing ICU beds also proved very helpful.

Modi pointed out that daily tests in the country had reached almost 7 lakh and were increasing continuously, which had helped in early identification of corona infections and their containment.

The average fatality rate in the country is among the lowest in the world and is continuously going down.

“The percentage of active cases is reducing, while the recovery rate is increasing,” he said.