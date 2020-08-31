Constable’s life saved after shipping plasma from State capital

Mangaluru

Ravi Rai (51), working as constable for Karnataka State Reserve Police (KSRP) seventh battalion stationed at Konaje here, who had fallen seriously ill, was saved after the doctors got plasma from Bengaluru overnight and treated him.

Rai experienced the problem of inability to empty his bladder when on duty. He also experienced high fever. He had been admitted into K S Hegde Hospital at Deralakatte here. He tested positive for coronavirus and was facing serious problems as his kidney and lever were found damaged.

His family members and colleagues turned panicky at the mention of coronavirus. Yuvakumar, a commandant of KSRP, consulted the doctors at the hospital who said that they could try to save the constable’s life if he undergoes plasma therapy. Accordingly, he conveyed this information to KSRP additional director general of police (ADGP) at Bengaluru.

Under an initiative undertaken by the ADGP, plasma was donated by Raju Kolhapuri, serving the KSRP fourth battalion at Bengaluru. Kolhapuri had earlier contracted coronavirus and was healed. The plasma, which was extracted at HCG Hospital at Bengaluru, was sent to Mangaluru overnight by avoiding heavy traffic. The jeep carrying plasma reached the hospital here within a few hours. A team of doctors was waiting for the arrival of plasma here. After the treatment, Ravi Rai recovered and was discharged from the hospital. Currently he is on rest at his home.

Ravi Rai says that his health condition was so much deteriorated that he would not have survived. He recalled that the doctors had ordered that no corona patient should venture near him. He said that the commandant responded to his needs with human concern, and because of the efforts of several people, his life is saved.