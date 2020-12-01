Conspiracy to grab land of farmers: Akhilesh Yadav

Lucknow

Accusing the BJP government of giving false promises about doubling farmer incomes, Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday charged it with a “conspiracy” to grab their land in the guise of farm laws.

“People like us involved in farming clearly understand the conspiracy of grabbing lands of farmers under the guise of farm laws by giving ‘jumla’ (false promise) of doubling the income. We are struggling as usual with our farmer brothers, so that the structure protecting the MSP, market and agriculture remains intact. BJP is over now!” Yadav said in a tweet in Hindi.

Farmers, mostly from Punjab and Haryana, are holding protests at the Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur borders of the national capital against the Centre’s new agri-marketing laws.

Expressing his support to farmers, Yadav had earlier said that if farmers were left to the market and the big players, then they would never benefit.

The Centre has invited agitating farmer unions for talks on Tuesday. The stir by farmers appeared to intensify despite a strong defence of the legislation by the government and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who has accused the opposition of playing tricks on farmers again through misinformation.