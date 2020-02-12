STATESTOP NEWS

Congress wins in local bodies election

IBC News Bureau February 12, 2020
Bengaluru

Opposition Congress succeeded in bagging more seats in the election held for six local bodies including four municipalities. Ruling BJP was relegated to the second spot while the JD(S) had to be content with the third spot.

However, as compared to previous election, the Congress has lost some seats while the BJP has increased its tally.

In Hoskote municipality, former MLA M T B Nagaraj, has ensured that the BJP got more seats even though MLA, Sharat Bache Gowda, fielded several candidates and fought till the end.

In total, Congress won 69 seats, BJP got 59, with JD(S) accounting for 15 seats.

