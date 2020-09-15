Congress used Dalit community only for vote-bank politics: Narayana Swamy

Udupi

“Congress party has used Dalit community only for vote-bank politics and it is getting destroyed now due to the web of cheating it weaved. Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe that is aggrieved and downtrodden for a long time have been deceived by Congress,” said BJP SC Morcha state president Narayana Swamy.

He was speaking after presiding over the installation of new BJP district SC Morcha president and office bearers.

“Congress that could not uplift the Dalits during the last 73 years has only formed schemes for publicity. BJP has planned the schemes out of genuine concern for that community and makes sure the benefits reach recipients. Congress which is facing troubled times will never come back to power. Mahatma Gandhi had said that Congress party should be dissolved after Independence. Out of Rs 10 released by the government, only Rs 1 reaches the people, said former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi. But under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Rs 6,000 directly gets credited to the bank accounts of the beneficiaries in Kisan Vikas schemes displaying transparency in the BJP rule,” he said.

BJP district SC Morcha former president Hemanth Kumar passed the flag to new president Gopala Kalanji handing him the reins. New office bearers of SC morcha were identified.

BJP district president Kuilady Suresh Nayak felicitated SC Morcha state president Chalavady Narayana Swamy on behalf of the district unit. SC Morcha state chief secretary Dinakar Babu, BJP district president Kuilady Suresh Nayak and SC Morcha district president Gopala Kalanji were honoured on behalf of district SC morcha.

Local BJP leaders were present for the event. BJP SC Morcha district general secretary Sadananda Poonjalu welcomed the gathering. SC Morcha district vice president Krishnamoorthy D compered the programme.