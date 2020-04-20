Congress to submit suggestions to Centre on reviving MSME sector: Jairam Ramesh

New Delhi

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Monday said that a meeting of party’s consultative group was held today which decided to submit a report to the Central government on actions that can be taken to revive the MSME sector in the country.

Ramesh said that both Dr Manmohan Singh and Rahul Gandhi stressed on giving priority to the MSME sector as it employs the largest number of people in the country, after agriculture.

“Today, in the consultative group meeting, we discussed the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) sector in great detail. Difficulties and relief measures were discussed. We will submit a proposal on this to the Central government in the next one or two days,” Ramesh said.

He said that all 11 members of the consultative group attended the first meeting today, which was kicked off by former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh. The meeting is scheduled to take place every two days.

“The procurement of wheat, black gram and mustard were also discussed in the meeting today. All members gave their opinion about procurement. We will also submit our recommendations in this regard to the Centre,” Ramesh said.

“Today as well, Rahul Gandhi insisted on constructive suggestions. He reiterated that even though we may have differences with the government, in this hour of crisis we are committed to giving constructive suggestions to the government,” he added.

The Congress party suggested that the Centre should deposit Rs 7,500 in all the Jan Dhan accounts, PM Kisan accounts, and the accounts of all the elderly, differently-abled and widows to help them with their immediate needs.

“We hope the Central government considers our recommendations with the same positive sentiment with which we’re making the recommendations,” Ramesh said.

The Congress leader said that it was also decided in the meeting to suggest giving 10 kg wheat or rice, 1/2 kg sugar, 1 kg pulses to everyone with ration cards to give some relief to the people.