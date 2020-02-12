Congress to hold protest against government on streets

Bengaluru

The legislature session is set to begin on February 17. Before that, the Congress plans to take the fight against the central government to streets not only to floor the government but also to shape public opinion against the central government.

As a prelude, the leaders came together at the office of Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee here on Tuesday February 11 and exchanged ideas and information. They decided to hold protests against the government on February 13 and 14 and also discussed about the extending the fight all over the state.

Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee president Dinesh Gundu Rao, charged the BJP of following the politics of revenge.”They are creating problems for the women and children. The police do not even know which case can be filed for which incident,” he criticized.

He expressed anger at Kalladka Prabhakar Bhat not being booked for sedition, and instead, booking U T Khader and Shaheen School for the same offences. “They try to seal the mouths of those who oppose them, but spare leaders like Renukacharya who issued reckless statements,” he observed. He said that to protest against this, his party leaders will hold protest in front of Gandhi statue and then lay siege to Vidhana Soudha. He accused the government of not effectively arguing the case relating to reservations because of which he claimed, a verdict that is anti-constitutional, has been delivered. “We will fight against the centre too, which is anti-reservation,” he sta ted.

Former minster Zameer Ahmed Khan, U T Khader, MLA Haris, Ashok Pattan, M D Laxminarayan, M C Venugopal, and several other leaders were present.

On Tuesday, Siddaramaiah visited Mourtya Circle where pro-Kannada activists are holding protest demanding implementation of Sarojini Mahishi report. He said that the chief minister did not hold legislature sessions at Belagavi as he is afraid He said he wants to see what reply the chief minister will provide to my charge of being a despicable government,” he added.