‘Congress resilient, not bogged down by bypoll debacles’ – Shivakumar

Raichur

Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president D K Shivakumar refused to get bogged down by the twin bypoll defeats at Sira and Rarajeshwari Nagar constituencies. He said that his party is ready to hit back at the BJP at the Maski bypoll. Speaking at a programme organized to welcome leaders of other parties into the Congress fold at Maski, he said that the BJP registered victories because of misuse of administrative machinery.

Shivakumar said that the government has been undertaking an exercise to collect caste wise information of the officials at Maski to tighten its hold here. He said that honest officials who do not pay heed to the BJP leaders advice are being threatened. He called upon the people to defeat the BJP and teach a lesson to the turncoats.

Speaking on the occasion, former chief minister Siddarmaiah promised to increase the ration card quota of rice from the current seven kg per person to ten kg if the Congress gets power.

Speaking during his visit to Hitnal village, Shivakumar said that several BJP legislators, once their work is over, will cross over to the Congress. He accused the BJP of breaking the society and refused to divulge the BJP leaders who are ready to come into the Congress.